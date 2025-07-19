UAE executives trust AI to take lead on pay rises, recruitment and even personal health

UAE business leaders are showing record-breaking trust in artificial intelligence (AI) , with nearly 80 per cent saying they are comfortable with fully automated systems making high-stakes decisions—including those affecting pay, hiring, health, and even personal life choices.

The findings, from a new study by next-generation technology firm Endava, show that AI in the UAE is no longer just a support tool—it’s becoming a strategic decision-maker.

According to the research:

79 per cent of UAE executives trust AI to allocate company budgets, even if those decisions influence individual compensation

80 per cent are comfortable with AI overseeing health and safety functions

79 per cent support AI-driven hiring, performance, and redundancy decisions

AI in the UAE

Remarkably, the trust in AI extends beyond the workplace. Four in five respondents said they would rely on AI to:

Guide their career trajectory

Determine ideal salary progression

Provide personal financial advice, including retirement planning

Offer health recommendations

David Boast, General Manager – UAE and KSA at Endava, said: “Trust is the critical enabler of any AI strategy. The UAE’s clear national vision, its youthful and tech-savvy demographic, and its digital-first mindset are combining to give organisations a unique opportunity to innovate with confidence.

“While other regions remain cautious, weighed down by debates over job displacement, our research shows that businesses in the UAE can move forward with certainty, knowing their workforces are not only ready for AI, but actively embracing it.”

This growing confidence comes amid the UAE’s multi-billion-dollar investments into AI infrastructure and a clear national ambition to lead in the sector.

Nearly 46 per cent of respondents believe the UAE is ahead of the global curve in AI adoption, ranking the Middle East third worldwide behind only the US and China.

AI is boosting business performance and job satisfaction

The business case is strong:

71 per cent of decision-makers said AI has already improved profitability

75 per cent believe AI will boost job satisfaction

Nearly three-quarters say their company is creating new AI roles, including “Head of AI” and specialist deployment teams

At the same time, more than half of respondents warned that without meaningful AI progress, their companies risk losing market share within two years.

Despite high enthusiasm, only 25 per cent of companies believe their current systems—especially data infrastructure—are fully ready to support enterprise-grade AI.

Boast called on organisations across the UAE and the wider Middle East to focus not only on AI investment, but on smart implementation.

He said: “This includes laying the right data foundations by modernising their core systems, integrating AI responsibly into operations, leveraging pre-built AI accelerators, and prioritising solutions that complement human potential rather than replace it.

“The UAE’s AI enthusiasm must be tempered by clear strategy, and outcome-driven efforts. At Endava, we are proud to support regional governments and enterprises filtering through the AI buzz, to extract and incorporate those impactful use cases.

“With a workforce this receptive and government vision this clear, this approach is helping position the UAE as a global reference point for AI done right.”