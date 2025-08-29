UAE extradites drug gang suspect to Netherlands

The UAE Ministry of Interior has handed over a wanted individual to the authorities in the Netherlands, after he was arrested by the Dubai Police based on a Red Notice issued by Interpol.
The fugitive faces charges of:
- Drug trafficking
- Money laundering
- Involvement in gang-related activities
The handover took place following a court ruling and a decision by the Ministry of Justice to extradite him, reaffirming the country’s commitment to international legal procedures.
UAE extradites suspect
The Ministry of Interior emphasised the importance of international cooperation in combating transnational crime and safeguarding the security of societies.