UAE extradites wanted fugitives to Sweden on firearms trafficking charges

The UAE has extradited suspected illegal firearm traffickers to Sweden after arrests in Dubai.

The Ministry of Interior handed over wanted fugitives to the authorities in the Sweden, after they were arrested by the Dubai Police General Command pursuant to a Red Notice issued by the “Interpol“.

The fugitives are among the most prominent of the Swedish authorities on charges of illegal firearms trafficking.

The extradition followed a judicial ruling and a decision by the Ministry of Justice, reaffirming the UAE’s commitment to international legal procedures.

The Ministry of Interior stressed its commitment to combatting transnational organised crime and strengthening international cooperation with strategic countries to protect societies, consolidate justice, and promote security and stability and commitment at the international level.