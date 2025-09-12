By Staff Writer

More of this topic

Posted inCulture & SocietyLatest NewsUAE

UAE extradites wanted fugitives to Sweden on firearms trafficking charges

UAE extradited fugitives to Sweden after Dubai Police arrested them under an Interpol Red Notice on illegal firearms trafficking charges

By Staff Writer
Dubai Police UAE
Picture for illustrative purposes only.

The UAE has extradited suspected illegal firearm traffickers to Sweden after arrests in Dubai.

The Ministry of Interior handed over wanted fugitives to the authorities in the Sweden, after they were arrested by the Dubai Police General Command pursuant to a Red Notice issued by the “Interpol“.

The fugitives are among the most prominent of the Swedish authorities on charges of illegal firearms trafficking.

UAE extradites firearms suspects to Sweden

The extradition followed a judicial ruling and a decision by the Ministry of Justice, reaffirming the UAE’s commitment to international legal procedures.

The Ministry of Interior stressed its commitment to combatting transnational organised crime and strengthening international cooperation with strategic countries to protect societies, consolidate justice, and promote security and stability and commitment at the international level.

Follow us on

For all the latest business news from the UAE and Gulf countries, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, like us on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube page, which is updated daily.