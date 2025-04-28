UAE heat alert: Safety tips as temperature hits 46.6°C     

UAE weather authorities have issued safety guidelines as temperatures in the country are expected to increase in the coming days.

With the hottest seasons will underway and temperatures crossing 45 degrees in parts of the country, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has advised people to avoid outdoor activities in peak hours and to avoid direct exposure to sunlight.

The NCM advice comes as temperatures of 46.6 degrees were recorded in Tawiyen in Fujairah yesterday.

UAE heat warning

In a post on social media, the NCM said: “The country will experience a rise in temperatures in the coming period due to hot southerly winds”.

The weather authority also shared tips to stay safe during times of extreme heat, advising people to:

Drink plenty of water and fluids

Avoid direct exposure to sunlight

Wear light-coloured and cotton clothing

Use hats and sunglasses

Avoid outdoor activities during peak hours

Ensure proper ventilation of enclosed spaces

UAE weather forecast

Tuesday, April 29: Fair in general and partly cloudy at times, Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times during daytime causing blowing dust, with a speed of 10–25kmph, reaching 35kmph. The sea will be calm in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea

Fair in general and partly cloudy at times, Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times during daytime causing blowing dust, with a speed of 10–25kmph, reaching 35kmph. The sea will be calm in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea Wednesday, April 30: Fair in general and partly cloudy at times. Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times during the daytime causing blowing dust, with a speed of 10–25kmph, reaching 35kmph. The sea will be calm in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea

Fair in general and partly cloudy at times. Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times during the daytime causing blowing dust, with a speed of 10–25kmph, reaching 35kmph. The sea will be calm in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea Thursday, May 1: Fair in general and partly cloudy at times. Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times Northward and Eastward, causing blowing dust, with a speed of 10–25kmph, reaching 35kmph. The sea will be calm in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea

Fair in general and partly cloudy at times. Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times Northward and Eastward, causing blowing dust, with a speed of 10–25kmph, reaching 35kmph. The sea will be calm in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea Friday, May 2: Fair in general and partly cloudy at times. Light to moderate Southeasterly becoming Northwesterly winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust, with a speed of 10–25kmph, reaching 35kmph. The sea will be calm in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea