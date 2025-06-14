UAE holiday dates; Dubai Metro Blue Line guide; Al Maktoum International Airport real estate boost – 10 things you missed this week

Workers across the UAE are already looking forward to their next holidays and planning vacations around expected dates.

Meanwhile, a major update has been announced for the Dubai Metro Blue Line, Al Maktoum International Airport gives a boost to the real estate sector and Abu Dhabi and Ajman revealed new property rules.

UAE holidays 2025: When is the next long weekend? Expected dates revealed

The UAE will observe at least 12 public holidays in 2025, with residents having just concluded the Eid Al Adha break.

A future long weekend of the year is expected to fall on Prophet Muhammad’s Birthday (PBUH).

The break is expected to fall on Friday, September 5, creating a three-day long weekend for residents. The date corresponds to Rabi’ Al Awwal 12 in the Islamic calendar, though it may change depending on whether Islamic months contain 29 or 30 days.

Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed lays foundation stone for 30km Metro Blue Line

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, attended the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Dubai Metro Blue Line, marking a milestone in the expansion of the city’s public transportation network.

The new line will span 30 kilometres and comprise 14 stations, transforming mobility across nine districts projected to house over one million residents according to the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, the Dubai Media Office said in a statement.

“During the laying of the foundation stone for the first station on the Dubai Metro’s Blue Line, which has a total benefit valued at AED56bn, the station represents an architectural icon that will be added to Dubai’s cultural icons.

It will be the first station on the Blue Line, which will extend 30km, bringing the total length of Dubai’s railways to 131km and 78 stations. Since its launch until the end of last year, the Dubai Metro has transported more than 2.5bn people, an average of 900,000 passengers per day. The new route will be a major addition to the emirate’s transport infrastructure. We continue to develop the city… we continue to build the best city to live in the world,” Sheikh Mohammed said in an X post.

Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai South

How $35bn Al Maktoum International Airport expansion is driving major Dubai South real estate investment boom as property prices tipped to grow 20%

The AED128bn ($35bn) expansion of Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai South is fuelling a real estate boom that has major implications for the wider UAE economy, according to Betterhomes analysis.

Property transactions in the area exceeded AED15bn ($4.1bn) in the first five months of 2025 and prices could increase by up to 20 per cent in the near term said analysts.

Spanning 70 sq km, the new Al Maktoum Airport will feature five runways and 400 aircraft gates and is expected to accommodate more than 260m passengers annually upon completion.

Emaar Properties launches digital resale platform VYOM

Emaar Properties has launched VYOM, a digital resale platform set to redefine the way Emaar homes are bought and sold, helping users overcome long-standing inefficiencies such as pricing discrepancies, market opacity, and communication gaps.

Purpose-built for discerning homeowners and investors, VYOM offers a seamless, end-to-end experience that is transparent and secure. It gives users complete control over the resale process, allowing them to create listings, upload property images, and manage inquiries without intermediaries.

VYOM is a transformative step in Emaar’s ongoing digital evolution, offering a smarter, frictionless alternative to traditional resale methods. It is also a part of the company’s customer-first initiatives.

Abu Dhabi announces major new real estate laws

Abu Dhabi has announced major updates to real estate legislation, as part of the emirate’s long-term strategy to enhance its position as a leading global hub for property investment.

The changes by the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) aim to create a more transparent, flexible, and sustainable legislative environment, supporting developers while safeguarding investor rights. The updated framework will empower the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC) to more effectively regulate the sector, improve governance standards, and maintain a balanced relationship between stakeholders.

The new laws are designed to ensure the long-term sustainability of jointly owned properties, regulate all real estate-related professions, and bring clarity to contracts and operational procedures — aligning Abu Dhabi’s regulatory model with global best practices.

Dubai traffic to ease: RTA begins road improvements at 40 key locations for summer 2025

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority has begun traffic improvements at 40 locations across the emirate, with work scheduled between June and September 2025.

The programme covers 22 streets, 9 school zones, more than 5 development areas, and internal roads in Tolerance District, Al Khawaneej 2, and Nad Al Sheba.

RTA has timed the work during summer holidays to reduce disruption to traffic flow whilst maintaining safety standards at all sites.

Dubai real estate: New tower sells out in three hours at new South Square development

Dubai South Properties launched South Square, a residential development positioned along Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road near Al Maktoum International Airport, on June 9, 2025.

The S4 Tower within the project sold out completely within three hours of launch. The development responds to demand from investors and end-users attracted to the area. South Square comprises over 550 apartments across one-, two-, and three-bedroom configurations.

The community features landscaped outdoor spaces, seed farms, walking trails, water features, a yoga deck, fitness and leisure zones, retail outlets, dining facilities, and co-working spaces. Unit prices begin at AED 1.1 million, with completion scheduled for Q4 2028.

EU removes UAE from ‘high-risk’ money-laundering list

The EU has removed the UAE from its high-risk money-laundering list.

The European Commission has updated its list of high-risk jurisdictions presenting strategic deficiencies in their national anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) regimes.

The UAE was among eight countries removed from the list, while a further 10, including Lebanon were added to the high-risk list.

Ajman issues new real estate laws

Ajman has announced new rules to govern real estate service fees and fines.

Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, has issued Emiri Decree No. 9 of 2025 concerning service fees, violations, and fines applied by the Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation.

The Emiri Decree is part of the emirate’s broader efforts to modernise the legislative environment governing the real estate sector and enhance its efficiency in line with the emirate’s economic and regulatory development. Under the decree, the Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation shall collect the determined service fees, detect and document violations, and collect the specified fines—without prejudice to any harsher penalty stipulated in any other legislation.

What The Godfather, Dirty Harry and Wall Street can teach you about building success in the Dubai property market

10 Hollywood quotes every Dubai real estate investor should live by in 2025

In Dubai’s ultra-competitive real estate industry, records are broken and billions of dollars of deals are made every week. Success in the market takes more than hard work—it takes vision, negotiation skill, relentless follow-up, and the confidence to act before the market does. And sometimes, a line from the silver screen says it best.

These ten Hollywood quotes aren’t just memorable—they’re mindset tools. Pulled from cult classics and Oscar winners, each one captures a trait Dubai’s top-performing property professionals live by: strategic boldness, calculated risk, unshakable belief, and a refusal to settle for average.

Whether you’re closing beachfront villas, selling out off-plan towers, or expanding your investment portfolio, let these lines guide your real estate strategy in 2025—and beyond.