UAE holidays 2025: Next long weekend in 11 weeks; expected dates revealed

Residents of the United Arab Emirates are expected to enjoy a long weekend in 11 weeks’ time, when the country holds its UAE National Day (Eid Al Etihad) holidays on December 2‐3 – which fall on a Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.

Official sources also note that Commemoration Day, observed on December 1, 2025 (Monday), may provide an extended break for many, thus making December 1-4 a potential four-day weekend.

UAE public holiday regulations allow the Cabinet to shift public holidays to either the start or end of a week, creating longer breaks when combined with weekends.

This flexibility means the holiday might potentially be rescheduled to the beginning of the week.

The UAE government will provide official confirmation of the holiday arrangements in the upcoming months.

UAE National Day celebration 2025

The upcoming confirmed public holiday will honour UAE National Day, which was rebranded as Eid Al Etihad last year.

The days celebrate the union and formation of the UAE in 1971. This historic moment occurred when leaders from six emirates – Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, and Fujairah. Ras Al Khaimah became part of the federation in early 1972.

The occasion features nationwide festivities including patriotic displays, flag decorations, public parades, processions, and various cultural performances and events.