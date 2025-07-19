UAE holidays 2026: Expected dates for long weekends revealed

While the UAE’s public holiday calendar for 2026 has not officially been released, residents can expect several breaks throughout next year.

However, these dates remain estimates and may be subject to change pending moon sighting for Islamic holidays.

The official calendar marking the important days will be revealed by the UAE Cabinet.

Predicated UAE holiday dates for 2026 revealed

New Year’s Day falls on Thursday, January 1, potentially providing workers a four-day weekend when combined with the standard Friday-Saturday break.

Eid Al Fitr is scheduled for March 18-22, spanning five days from Wednesday to Sunday. This creates a nine-day break when combined with the following weekend.

The Arafat Day holiday is set for Tuesday, May 26, followed by Eid Al Adha from May 27-29. This Wednesday to Friday period offers another break for residents.

The Islamic New Year falls on Wednesday, June 17, whilst Prophet Muhammad’s Birthday (PBUH) is scheduled for Tuesday, August 25.

The year concludes with three consecutive holidays: Commemoration Day on Tuesday, December 1 and UAE National Day celebrations on Wednesday, December 2, and Thursday, December 3.

If Friday is also declared a holiday, UAE residents will be able to enjoy a six-day break when combined with the weekend.