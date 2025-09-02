UAE launches new digital service for ‘To Whom It May Concern’ certificates

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs has launched a digital service for the issuance and attestation of “To Whom It May Concern” certificates, enabling UAE nationals abroad to complete transactions in three steps through a single platform without visiting missions in person.

The initiative forms part of the second phase of the Government’s Zero Bureaucracy Programme and supports the UAE’s efforts to enhance government services through digital transformation.

Omar Obaid AlHesan AlShamsi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said the new certificate issuance and attestation service “reflects the Ministry’s commitment to adopting innovative digital solutions that support the government’s drive to accelerate digital transformation, leverage advanced technologies, and advance sustainable development in government services,” the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

UAE nationals can now obtain attested certificates digitally without visiting embassies

He added that the new service integrates multiple processes into a unified, more flexible and efficient procedure, thereby reducing processing times and delivering high-quality services

UAE nationals abroad can now obtain digitally attested “To Whom It May Concern” certificates required for treatment or study abroad through the Ministry’s website or smart application.

The service eliminates the need to visit UAE missions overseas or complete traditional procedures.

UAE nationals can access technical support or make inquiries about the service around the clock through the Ministry’s Contact Centre at +971 800 44444.