UAE launches Phase 2 of Zero Bureaucracy Programme as it slashes red tape and boosts efficiency

The UAE has launched Phase 2 of the Zero Bureaucracy Programme as it aims to create the world’s most efficient government.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, officially launched the project.

Speaking at a high-level event attended by over 200 ministers and federal directors, Sheikh Mohammed reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to becoming a global model for efficient, citizen-centric governance under the leadership of President His Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

UAE Zero Bureaucracy Programme Phase 2

Sheikh Mohammed said: “Today we launch the second phase of the Zero Government Bureaucracy programme, a national project designed to create simpler, faster, and more impactful government services. In its first phase, the programme reduced service delivery time by over 70 per cent, eliminated more than 4,000 unnecessary procedures, and saved customers over 12 million hours.

“We are grateful to the over 30 government entities and 690 teams involved in streamlining government procedures. Today we expand these efforts, focusing on eliminating digital bureaucracy to realize our goal: a government without complexity, services without waiting times, and results that tangibly improve people’s lives.”

Launched in November 2023, the Zero Bureaucracy Programme has already delivered significant impact:

Over 4,000 unnecessary procedures eliminated

Service delivery times cut by more than 70%

12 million hours saved annually for customers and businesses

AED1.12bn ($305m) saved each year

200 million government transactions streamlined

30 government entities and 690 teams involved

AED7m ($1.9m) in awards given to top-performing entities

The programme’s first phase also introduced major changes in how government teams re-engineer internal processes, making services more responsive, citizen-friendly, and digitally integrated.

What’s new in Phase 2?

The second phase of the Zero Bureaucracy programme will focus on:

Eradicating digital bureaucracy by streamlining online processes

Ensuring 24/7 uptime for all government digital platforms

Modernising and integrating all digital systems using AI

Removing redundancies between government entities

Enhancing digital customer experience through better data sharing and joint innovations

Adopting international best practices for service delivery

Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, said: “The results of the previous phase represent a new, more effective model for government operations, by leveraging internal teams to re-engineer processes and enhance service efficiency.

“More importantly, this translated to over 12 million hours and AED 1.12 billion saved annually for the public, customers, businesses, and investors.”

Mohammed bin Taliah, Chief of Government Services in the UAE Government, outlined the second phase of the programme, which aims to further eliminate unnecessary procedures and requirements, eradicate digital bureaucracy, and remove redundant or unnecessary requirements.

He explained that the next phase will focus on enhancing government integration, data sharing, developing innovative joint solutions, and adopting leading business practices.

During a panel session titled “Zero Bureaucracy and the Private Sector,” leaders from Tadawi Healthcare Group and MAF Properties discussed the direct benefits of streamlined government procedures on efficiency, service quality, and business performance.

The Zero Bureaucracy initiative is part of the UAE’s wider transformation agenda, supporting national strategies to create a pro-business, talent-friendly, and globally competitive society. It aligns with long-term goals to boost non-oil GDP, attract innovation, and make the UAE a global benchmark for smart governance.