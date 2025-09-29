UAE launches visit visas for friends, relatives under new ICP regulations

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security ( UAE ICP ) has announced amendments and additions to entry visa regulations in the United Arab Emirates.

The Authority has launched four visit visa categories for specialists in artificial intelligence, entertainment, events, cruise ships and leisure boats.

The regulations introduce a humanitarian residence permit, valid for one year, with the possibility of extension by decision of the Authority. The permit is subject to conditions set by ICP.

The regulations include a visit visa for a friend or relative, allowing the sponsorship of a friend or relative up to the third degree, based on the sponsor’s income.

A residence permit for a foreign widow or divorcee has been established, valid for one year with the possibility of renewal for one year, subject to defined conditions.

The business exploration visa requires applicants to demonstrate financial solvency to establish a company, ownership of a share in an existing company outside the country, or proven professional practice.

The truck driver visa requires the presence of a sponsor, as well as health and financial guarantees.

The regulations include schedules that specify the duration of stay for each visa type and outline the conditions for extension.