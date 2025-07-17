UAE marriage laws: Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed announces new leave policy

Dubai government employees who are UAE nationals will receive 10 working days of marriage leave with full salary under a new decree.

Issued by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, Decree No. (31) of 2025 regarding marriage leave for Dubai government employees on Thursday.

The decree applies to national employees working in government agencies and authorities supervising special development zones and free zones, including the Dubai International Financial Centre. Members of the judiciary and national military personnel in the emirate are included, with the exception of candidates.

Dubai grants 10-day marriage leave

“The decree aims to enhance the foundations of psychological and family stability and strengthen the foundations for successful family life as it begins to be established, and to achieve a balance between the requirements of personal life and job duties and responsibilities,” the decree stated.

However, employees must meet specific conditions to qualify for marriage leave. The employee’s spouse must be a UAE citizen, and the employee must have passed the probationary period stipulated under human resources legislation applicable to their employer.

The marriage contract must be certified by the competent authority and concluded after December 31, 2024.

During marriage leave, employees will receive their full gross salary, including allowances and financial benefits stipulated under human resources legislation.

Employees may use marriage leave at any time, either continuously or intermittently, within one year from the date of concluding the marriage contract.

Government entities may agree to carry over marriage leave or any part thereof to the following year, based on serious reasons presented by the employee and after approval from their direct supervisor.

The decree stipulates that government entities may not call upon employees during marriage leave, with the exception of military personnel if work requires it. Marriage leave shall be extended for the remaining period after the end of the call-up period.

If employees are called upon during marriage leave to perform national or reserve service, or if they cannot use their marriage leave for the same reason, the leave or any remaining days shall be carried over to after the employee completes their service. The marriage leave must be used within one year of their return to work.

Employees who transfer or are appointed to another government entity retain their right to marriage leave, or any part thereof, if they did not use it during their tenure with their previous government entity.

Employees are entitled to combine marriage leave with any other leave they are entitled to under human resources legislation in force at their employer.

The Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council will issue the necessary decisions to implement the provisions of this decree. Any provision in other legislation will be repealed to the extent that it conflicts with its provisions.

The decree came into effect on January 1, 2025 and will be published in the Official Gazette.