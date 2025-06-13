UAE midday work ban to begin June 15, Minister inspects Dubai site

Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, UAE Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation and Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, visited a Dubai construction site ahead of the implementation of the annual Midday Break.

Now in its 21st consecutive year, the Midday Break prohibits outdoor work under direct sunlight between 12.30pm and 3pm daily until September 15, as part of the UAE’s commitment to worker welfare and occupational safety.

UAE outdoor work ban

During the site inspection, Dr. Al Awar, accompanied by senior officials, reviewed Khansaheb Civil Engineering’s initiatives to comply with the summer safety mandate. Chairman Tariq Khansaheb detailed the company’s measures, including shaded rest zones, cooling devices, and cold drinking water — all designed to safeguard labourers from the effects of extreme heat.

Dr. Al Awar praised the company’s commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR) and highlighted the vital role of the private sector in boosting the UAE’s global labour competitiveness.

The visit also included representatives from Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Aster DM Healthcare, and National Food Product Company (NFPC), who contributed by offering workers medical check-ups, gifts, refreshments, and awareness sessions on heat exhaustion prevention.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) reiterated that employers must provide shaded areas, adequate hydration, first-aid kits, and cooling solutions at job sites during the break.

The ministry encourages community members to report any violations or non-compliance through the MoHRE call centre on 600590000, the official website, or the smart app.