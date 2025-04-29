UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation launches Digital Wallet for service payments

The UAE is introducing a new “Digital Wallet” to allow businesses to seamlessly pay for Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) services in the country.

The MoHRE, in cooperation with Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, has launched the “Digital Wallet” as part of its digital services package aligned with the UAE’s strategy for comprehensive digital transformation of government services.

The “Digital Wallet” allows corporate customers to make payments for MoHRE’s services and settle fees and financial obligations instantly.

UAE MoHRE digital wallet

By linking the Ministry with the bank, the wallet offers fully integrated financial services that enhance service efficiency and deliver added value to users.

Mohammed Saqr Al Nuaimi, Assistant Undersecretary for Support Services at MoHRE, called on companies to register for the “Digital Wallet” on MoHRE’s platforms via the “Electronic Wallet Registration for Companies” service.

Companies may begin using the wallet for payments upon approval of the registration request by the bank.

He added that the launch of the wallet is the first phase of the service, which will be expanded to include multiple bank options in due course.

This will support financial inclusion and align with the Ministry’s strategy to enhance labour market efficiency, ease of doing business, competitiveness, flexibility and attractiveness – consolidating the country’s position as a leading hub for investment and business.

He affirmed the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to expand digital transformation, further strengthen the integration of the Zero Bureaucracy programmer by connecting with various entities, streamline business operations, and provide a superior customer experience, reinforcing the UAE’s leading position in government services, digital transformation, and integrated service delivery.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has achieved significant milestones in digital transformation and the integration of artificial intelligence, enhancing its services and solidifying its position as a leader in government innovation, especially after transferring all Ministry operations to FedNet.

It also successfully completed more than 34 million smart transactions for customers in 2024, a 59 per cent increase from 2023, and received numerous awards for its efficient, innovative, and integrated approach to eliminating government bureaucracy.

Following the completion of its first phase, the Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme achieved a 100 percent completion rate for 52 services in its second phase.

This resulted in a dramatic reduction in transaction completion time, from 30 working days to just five, with some services now available instantly, as well as a reduction in the required visits, underscoring the radical digital transformation of government services in the UAE.