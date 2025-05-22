UAE moon mission: Sheikh Hamdan announces Rashid 2 Rover lunar exploration

The UAE will send a Rashid 2 Rover vehicle to explore the far side of the moon next year.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and President of MBRSC, witnessed the signing of a strategic agreement between the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) and Firefly Aerospace.

The latter will provide the lunar lander to deploy the Rashid 2 Rover under the Emirates Lunar Mission to the far side of the moon. The signing was held at Emirates Towers.

UAE moon mission

Under the strategic agreement, the Rashid 2 Rover will be deployed to the far side of the Moon on Firefly Aerospace’s Blue Ghost lander stacked on the Elytra Dark orbital vehicle.

The Rashid 2 Rover will join Blue Ghost Mission 2, in 2026, which will be Firefly Aerospace’s second lunar mission, alongside payloads from Australia, the European Space Agency (ESA), and NASA.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: “The UAE’s mission to explore the far side of the Moon places our nation among a select group of countries advancing the frontiers of lunar exploration.

“Our objective is not only to reach new destinations in space, but to generate meaningful knowledge that contributes to humanity’s understanding of the universe.

“The agreement with Firefly Aerospace reflects our strategy of forging strategic global collaborations that advance our long-term scientific and space technology ambitions.

“We are committed to shaping a sustainable space industry ecosystem that fosters innovation, facilitates international knowledge exchange, and supports the continued growth of the UAE’s scientific and technological leadership.

“Through missions like these, the UAE is set to further strengthen its position in the global space sector as a major player in expanding the horizons of discovery”.

Talal Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Vice President, MBRSC, said: “We are grateful to His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for his steadfast support of MBRSC’s endeavours, which continues to be instrumental in driving our progress.

“We also extend our sincere appreciation to the UAE’s leadership, whose vision and unwavering commitment to innovation have enabled the nation to play an increasingly strategic role in global space exploration.

“As the UAE prepares to go to the moon and explore its far side through the Emirates Lunar Mission’s Rashid 2 Rover, we continue to demonstrate our capacity to transform vision into reality.

“It further strengthens the UAE’s standing as a committed partner in global space exploration and underscores our contribution to shaping the future of scientific discovery beyond Earth.”

Hamad Obaid AlMansoori, Chairman, MBRSC, said: “The signing of this strategic agreement reflects our nation’s commitment to investing in long-term scientific advancement, building advanced national capabilities, and forging impactful global partnerships.

“The Emirates Lunar Mission embodies this forward-looking vision, which is driven by a desire to contribute to humanity’s collective understanding of the Moon, and to support the development of future lunar infrastructure and deep space initiatives.

“As we pursue ever more ambitious endeavours with the support of our leadership, we remain focused on positioning the UAE as a key contributor to the global scientific community and a source of innovation for future generations.”

Jason Kim, CEO of Firefly Aerospace, said: “On the heels of Firefly’s flawless moon landing and operations, our team is looking forward to collaborating with the UAE and further expanding our representation of Artemis Accords nations on this groundbreaking mission to the far side of the Moon.

“We’re honoured to support the international space community with our versatile Blue Ghost and Elytra spacecraft that can stack together to provide unique access to both lunar orbit and the lunar surface.”

Salem Humaid AlMarri, Director General, MBRSC, said: “The strategic agreement signed with Firefly Aerospace marks a significant advancement in the UAE’s growing role in shaping the future of lunar exploration.

“Through the Emirates Lunar Mission’s Rashid 2 Rover, the UAE will become one of the few nations to explore the far side of the Moon. The mission will deliver valuable scientific data on the lunar surface, plasma environment, and dust behaviour—contributing to global knowledge and supporting future lunar infrastructure development.

“As we prepare for this historic milestone, we remain dedicated to expanding the UAE’s contributions to humanity’s long-term presence in space.”

MBRSC has outlined a set of ambitious scientific goals for the Rashid 2 Rover, which will demonstrate lunar surface mobility on the far side of the moon — where terrain and communication pose greater challenges than the near side.

As part of the mission, the rover will undergo the material adhesion determination experiment, using various materials on its wheels to evaluate their durability against lunar dust.

The findings can inform the design of future technologies such as spacesuits, habitats, and other critical infrastructure.

Equipped with multiple cameras and scientific probes, the Rashid 2 Rover will study the moon’s plasma environment, geology, and thermal conditions. It will also investigate the properties of lunar soil, surface structure temperatures, and the lunar photoelectron sheath, which will provide valuable insights to support future in-situ resource utilisation and advance further exploration of deep space.

The rover will further carry a radio transmitter to communicate with other payloads during the mission.

The Emirates Lunar Mission forms a pivotal part of the of the broader space exploration strategy under the UAE’s National Space Programme, that prioritises the advancement of scientific knowledge, the empowerment of future generations, and the strengthening of international cooperation.