UAE National Day 2025: Will there be a five-day weekend? Expected dates revealed

UAE residents may be able to look forward to another long weekend in December 2025 as National Day approaches.

UAE National Day is officially marked on December 2 and 3 each year. In 2025, these dates fall on a Tuesday and Wednesday.

While the UAE government has not yet confirmed any extended break, residents could expect Monday, December 1 to be an additional day off, making it a five-day weekend.

If declared, the potential break could start from Friday, November 28, and extend through Wednesday, December 3, for both public and private sector employees working a Monday-to-Friday schedule.

This remains unconfirmed, and the final public holiday schedule will depend on a formal announcement by the UAE Cabinet.

The government typically releases official public holiday updates closer to the time.

What is UAE National Day?

Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the first president of the UAE, played a pivotal role in leading the federation

National Day or Eid Al Etihad commemorates the founding of the United Arab Emirates in 1971, when the rulers of six emirates–Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, and Fujairah–agreed to unite and form a single nation. Ras Al Khaimah joined the federation shortly after, in early 1972.

Held under the thematic banner of ‘Spirit of the Union’, UAE National Day is celebrated to honour the vision and leadership of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Founder President of the UAE.

The theme is complemented with a logo that has silhouette of the iconic image of the first congregation of the Founding Fathers of the UAE.

Observed every year on December 2, National Day marks the formal unification and the establishment of the UAE as an independent, sovereign state.

This year, the UAE will mark its 54th National Day.

It is one of the most important holidays in the country, recognised nationwide with official events, flag displays, and commemorative activities that reflect the country’s history, development, and national identity.

What do UAE National Day celebrations include?