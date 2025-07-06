UAE National Day 2025: Will there be a five-day weekend? Expected dates revealed

UAE residents may be able to look forward to another long weekend in December 2025 as National Day approaches.
UAE National Day is officially marked on December 2 and 3 each year. In 2025, these dates fall on a Tuesday and Wednesday.
While the UAE government has not yet confirmed any extended break, residents could expect Monday, December 1 to be an additional day off, making it a five-day weekend.
If declared, the potential break could start from Friday, November 28, and extend through Wednesday, December 3, for both public and private sector employees working a Monday-to-Friday schedule.
This remains unconfirmed, and the final public holiday schedule will depend on a formal announcement by the UAE Cabinet.
The government typically releases official public holiday updates closer to the time.
What is UAE National Day?
National Day or Eid Al Etihad commemorates the founding of the United Arab Emirates in 1971, when the rulers of six emirates–Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, and Fujairah–agreed to unite and form a single nation. Ras Al Khaimah joined the federation shortly after, in early 1972.
Held under the thematic banner of ‘Spirit of the Union’, UAE National Day is celebrated to honour the vision and leadership of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Founder President of the UAE.
The theme is complemented with a logo that has silhouette of the iconic image of the first congregation of the Founding Fathers of the UAE.
Observed every year on December 2, National Day marks the formal unification and the establishment of the UAE as an independent, sovereign state.
This year, the UAE will mark its 54th National Day.
It is one of the most important holidays in the country, recognised nationwide with official events, flag displays, and commemorative activities that reflect the country’s history, development, and national identity.
What do UAE National Day celebrations include?
- Nationwide flag displays and decorations:
Buildings, malls, palm trees, cars, and streets are often adorned with the UAE flag’s red, green, black, and white colours to reflect national pride.
- Flag raising and national anthem:
Official events typically begin with the singing of the national anthem accompanied by a flag-raising ceremony.
- Parades and procession:
Public parades showcase floats, marching bands, UAE military and police units, cultural performances, and traditional processions in cities and heritage villages.
- Traditional dance and music:
You’ll commonly see performances of Al‑Ayyala (Yowlah) — a UNESCO‑recognised men’s and women’s group dance featuring rhythmic movements, poetic chanting, and hair-flipping displays.
- Cultural exhibitions and street fairs:
Heritage villages and street festivals offer traditional crafts, exhibitions, Emirati food stalls, poetry recitals, children’s activities, and folk music.
- Firework displays and light shows:
Major landmarks such as Burj Khalifa, Dubai Fountain, Abu Dhabi Corniche, and Sharjah Al Majaz Waterfront host fireworks shows (often choreographed to music) and light projections of the UAE flag.
- Air shows and military demonstrations:
Aerobatic displays by the UAE Air Force (e.g., Al Fursan team) and military processions often take place at venues like ADNEC in Abu Dhabi.
- Concerts and performances:
Live concerts feature Emirati and international artists, showcased at public venues, malls, and specially organised National Day events.
- Shopping deals and staycations:
Malls run National Day promotions and themed cultural shows, while hotels and resorts often offer staycation packages .
- Community and school participation:
Schools host performances, poetry recitals, and children’s processions in traditional dress to instill national pride in younger generations.