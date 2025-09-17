UAE National Day: Open call for 54th Eid Al Etihad merchandise designs

The UAE’s Eid Al Etihad Team has announced an open call for artists, designers, creative businesses, and manufacturers across the country to design official merchandise for the 54th Eid Al Etihad , the national celebration marking the United Arab Emirates union on December 2,1971.

In line with the Year of Community, the initiative aims to showcase the country’s diverse creative talent and invite participants to become part of the UAE’s national story and the celebrations of its union.

Applicants are encouraged to submit concepts that go beyond products, serving instead as tokens of memory that reflect the UAE’s identity and unite communities in joy and pride.

Eid Al Etihad in the UAE

Eisa Alsubousi, Director of Strategic and Creative Affairs of the Eid Al Etihad Team, said: “This open call is an opportunity for partnership and inclusion, where creativity connects people and strengthens the emotional bond with our shared national story.

“We’re excited to collaborate with our creative community to develop sustainable merchandise rooted in our heritage, community, and unity, evoking joy for the present and excitement for the future we build together.”

Selected applicants will have their merchandise showcased and distributed as part of the official 54th Eid Al Etihad celebrations.

Those not selected, along with the wider public, are encouraged to use the Eid Al Etihad brand, available at www.EidAlEtihad.ae, to share creativity across community and social media platforms.

Applications are open from September 17 to October 17 via the official website and Eid Al Etihad social media channels.