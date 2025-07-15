UAE ranks among world’s top 20 for mental health in over-55s, but younger adults face growing wellbeing crisis: report

The UAE has been ranked among the top 20 countries globally for mental wellbeing in adults aged 55 and over, according to the newly released 2024 Mental State of the World Report by Sapien Labs .

With a Mind Health Quotient (MHQ) of 112.5, the UAE leads the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region for older adult mental health, placing it in the top global tier alongside nations such as Finland, Singapore, and Malaysia.

The UAE and Finland are the only Arab and European nations in this elite MHQ range.

UAE mental health report

The annual report, released by Sapien Labs, surveys internet-enabled populations. Participants from the UAE began contributing to the report in 2021, with their numbers increasing by 57 per cent in this survey compared to last.

The country joined nine other Arab countries whose combined input accounted for 10% of more than 1 million responses captured in 2023 and 2024 across 82 countries.

Key UAE mental health findings:

The data on mind health status is measured using the MHQ, which reflects the ability to navigate life’s challenges and function productively.

MHQ for adults aged 55+: 112.5 — among the healthiest globally

112.5 — among the healthiest globally MHQ for adults aged 35–44: 70 — 21% higher than global average

70 — 21% higher than global average MHQ for younger adults (18–34): 44.4 — 16.8% above global average, but still low

44.4 — 16.8% above global average, but still low Overall national MHQ: 65.7 — 4.6% above global average

65.7 — 4.6% above global average Youth distress level in UAE: 36.9% vs only 9% in over-55s

These figures highlight a 2.5 to 4-fold generational disparity in mental health within the UAE — a trend echoed globally across 82 surveyed countries.

Dr Tara Thiagarajan, Founder and Chief Scientist at Sapien Labs, said: “The UAE shows one of the healthiest global mental states for 55+ adults, joining peers in Africa, Central and South America, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

“It is the only Arab country scoring above 110 and the first in MENA. While older adults fared well with an MHQ of 112.5 and a distress level of just 9 per cent, the participating younger adults scored an MHQ of 44.4 with a distress level of 36.9 per cent, reflecting a considerable 2.5-fold and 4-fold generational disparity, respectively.

“The youth distress average across Arab countries reached 36.3%, with a generational gap of nearly 3.8-fold.”

The MHQ measures not just happiness or depression but core mental functioning, including emotional regulation, social connection, and cognitive capacity — all essential to navigating life and work.

While the UAE’s mid-senior adult population is thriving, the report paints a stark picture for younger adults across the world.

The global youth MHQ average is just 38, and 41 per cent of those under 35 are considered “struggling or distressed.” In the UAE, the distress rate among youth is 36.9 per cent, compared to 9 per cent among seniors.

Contributing factors include:

Early smartphone use

Increasing ultra-processed food consumption

Weakening family and social bonds

Higher digital dependency

Exposure to environmental toxins

In Arab countries, 74 per cent of older adults reported feeling close to family — compared to just 45 per cent of youth — marking a shift away from traditional social structures that once protected mental resilience.

Implications for the UAE workforce

With 88 per cent of the UAE population made up of expatriates, many of them younger professionals, the country faces a pivotal challenge: safeguarding youth mental health to ensure long-term workforce productivity, innovation, and economic adaptability.

Dr Thiagarajan said: “The UAE’s vision for both wellbeing and sustainability includes promoting mental health and wellbeing and ensuring environmental responsibility and resource efficiency.

“This is ensuring people enjoy high living standards and long, healthy lives which is clearly reflected in the surveyed 55+ adults and helping protect youth from environmental toxins.

“For younger adults, the country’s demographic structure and diversity could be contributing to changing family dynamics. Other global drivers of generational mental health decline that may apply to the UAE include the consumption of ultra-processed foods which is still lower than global averages but rising fast and the early smartphone use, which needs addressing, especially in childhood.”

The report warns that if these underlying factors are not addressed, global and regional societies may struggle to maintain stability in the years ahead.

Experts at Sapien Labs call for a radical shift in global and local mental health approaches:

Later exposure to smartphones in childhood

Healthier diets and reduced chemical additives

Stronger community ties and family support

Less screen time, more face-to-face interaction

Research focused on causes, not just treatment

As the UAE builds towards a knowledge-based economy and advances its Vision 2030 goals, supporting the mental health of its young and diverse population will be essential to long-term resilience and sustainable growth.