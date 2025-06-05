UAE to ban single-use plastics by 2026

The UAE will ban single-use plastics by 2026 said Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment.

In a statement marking World Environment Day (June 5), Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak reaffirmed the country’s unwavering commitment to reducing plastic pollution and protecting the environment—both nationally and globally.

Speaking in line with this year’s theme, “Beat Plastic Pollution,” Dr. Al Dahak announced that starting January 1, 2026, the UAE will implement a nationwide ban on the import, production, and trade of single-use plastic products.

UAE plastics ban

This sweeping reform builds on earlier steps, including the 2024 ban on plastic bags, as part of a phased approach toward eliminating unnecessary plastic from daily life.

Dr. Al Dahak said: “The policy prioritises reducing plastic waste and promoting innovative solutions for sustainable packaging and recycling. Furthermore, we are resolutely committed to managing hazardous waste and aggressively reducing plastic waste at every level.

“Each of us, as responsible members of our community, can play a leading role in realising our nation’s vision by joining the mission to eliminate unnecessary plastic from our daily lives.

“Let us become active agents of change, leading a powerful movement towards thriving communities, and a vibrant, resilient environment. Let us protect the land and the sea that are so integral to our lives, for ourselves, our loved ones, and for generations to come.”

Dr. Al Dahak noted that the UAE’s actions are aligned with international efforts and are bolstered by programs like Clean Rivers, an initiative by Erth Zayed Philanthropies. This project tackles plastic pollution in waterways by empowering local communities and supporting innovation to achieve plastic-free rivers.

In parallel, the UAE’s Circular Economy Policy plays a critical role by promoting sustainable resource use across sectors such as:

Green infrastructure

Transportation

Manufacturing

Food systems

The policy is designed to reduce plastic waste, promote sustainable packaging, and expand recycling.