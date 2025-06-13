UAE temperature passes 50 degrees ahead of sizzling summer

Temperatures in parts of the UAE passed 50 degrees on Friday, as the country continues to sizzle ahead of Summer.

The hottest temperatures in the UAE were recorded at Sweihan in Al Ain, where thermometers recorded a high of 50.1ºC, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The five highest temperatures in the country on Friday, June 13 were:

Sweihan: 50.1ºC at 12.30pm

UAE University: 48.8ºC at 1pm

Al Qattara: 48.6ºC at 2.45pm

Hamim: 48.4ºC at 2pm

Raknah: 48.4ºC at 1.15pm

UAE weather forecast

The NCM gave this forecast for the coming days

Saturday, June 14: Fair in general and clouds appear Eastward by afternoon. Humid by night and Sunday morning over some coastal areas. Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, with a speed of 10–20kmph reaching 30kmph. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea

Sunday, June 15: Fair in general and partly cloudy over some Eastern areas. Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, with a speed of 10–20kmph reaching 30kmph. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea

Monday, June 16: Fair in general and partly cloudy over some Eastern areas. Humid by night and Tuesday morning with a probability of mist formation over some coastal and internal areas. Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, with a speed of 10–20kmph reaching 30kmph. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea

Tuesday, June 17 June: Fair in general and clouds appear Eastward. Humid by night and Wednesday morning with a probability of mist formation over some coastal and internal areas. Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times during daytime, with a speed of 10–25kmph reaching 35kmph. The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea