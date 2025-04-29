UAE tops GCC ranking for female representation on company boards

The UAE is leading the GCC in terms of representation of women on the boards of public companies, according to a new report released by Heriot-Watt University .

The report reveals that all GCC countries have seen year-on-year growth in the representation of women on public company boards, with the UAE topping the list.

In the UAE women represent 14.8 per cent, 185 out of 1,248 board seats, compared to 10.8 per cent in 2024, marking a 37 per cent increase.

UAE female representation in business

The report, launched in collaboration with Aurora50, is the second edition of the “GCC Board Gender Index” and reveals a doubling of women’s representation on boards since 2024.

As of January 2025, the per centage stood at 6.8 per cent, compared to 5.2 per cent the previous year — or 379 out of 5,535 board seats across 729 public companies in the region.

According to the report

UAE: 14.8 per cent (185 out of 1,248 board seats)

Bahrain: 8.5 per cent (30 out of 353 seats)

Oman: 6.6 per cent (56 of 849 seats)

Kuwait: 5.5 per cent (52 of 946 seats)

Saudi Arabia: 2.9 per cent (53 of 1,809 seats)

Qatar: 2.8 per cent (13 of 459 seats)

The report, published annually each April, serves as a regional benchmark and analytical tool to track trends, challenges, and opportunities in achieving gender balance on boards, amid growing commitments to inclusive governance practices among public companies in the GCC.

Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Director of Aurora50, said: “When Aurora50 launched in 2020 with a vision to achieve gender balance on boards, just 3.5 per cent of board seats in the UAE were held by women.

“As we celebrate our fifth anniversary, it is encouraging to see this number rise more than fourfold to 14.8 per cent — and close to 7 per cent region-wide — highlighting the impact of our collective efforts.

“Tracking this progress through the Board Gender Index is vital to building and sustaining a strong pipeline of female talent at all levels. Our second report with Heriot-Watt University Dubai supports the drive for gender balance not only in the UAE but across the entire GCC.

“In line with the vision of the UAE leadership, Aurora50 remains committed to paving clear pathways for women to reach board positions, ensuring diverse and inclusive representation across our institutions. This remarkable transformation in just five years affirms the UAE’s global leadership in gender balance.”

Professor Heather McGregor, Provost and Vice Principal of Heriot-Watt University Dubai, said: “Since moving to the UAE in 2022, I’ve continued my research into gender balance on public company boards, with a focus on the GCC. As Heriot-Watt marks 20 years in Dubai this year, we are proud to continue our partnership with Aurora50 on this important initiative.

“The UAE’s notable progress represents a crucial step towards achieving gender parity on boards. Through our collaboration with Aurora50, I remain committed to tracking this evolution and providing credible data to support continued advancement.”