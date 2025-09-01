UAE weather forecast: Rain, fog, hail, sandstorms and thunder expected this week

UAE weather forecasters have announced the possibility of rain, fog, thunder and even hail this week.

The country will be affected by an extension of both surface and upper-level low-pressure systems from the south, along with the advancement of the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) moving northward towards the UAE.

A moist air mass flows from the Arabian Sea and the Sea of Oman towards the country. With rising daytime temperatures and the presence of the eastern mountains, convective clouds form over scattered areas, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Rain in the UAE

Weather conditions are expected to affect parts of the eastern and southern regions of the UAE, extending into some internal areas.

Convective clouds will likely develop, accompanied by rainfall of varying intensities. These may be associated with occasional lightning, thunder, and small hail, particularly on Wednesday and Thursday.

Winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly in the UAE, moderate in speed, but may become fresh to strong at times with the activity of convective clouds, causing dust and sand to rise and reducing horizontal visibility. The Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman will experience slight to moderate sea conditions.

UAE weather forecast this week