UAE weather forecast: Rain, fog, hail, sandstorms and thunder expected this week

UAE weather forecasters have announced the possibility of rain, fog, thunder and even hail this week.
The country will be affected by an extension of both surface and upper-level low-pressure systems from the south, along with the advancement of the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) moving northward towards the UAE.
A moist air mass flows from the Arabian Sea and the Sea of Oman towards the country. With rising daytime temperatures and the presence of the eastern mountains, convective clouds form over scattered areas, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
Rain in the UAE
Weather conditions are expected to affect parts of the eastern and southern regions of the UAE, extending into some internal areas.
Convective clouds will likely develop, accompanied by rainfall of varying intensities. These may be associated with occasional lightning, thunder, and small hail, particularly on Wednesday and Thursday.
Winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly in the UAE, moderate in speed, but may become fresh to strong at times with the activity of convective clouds, causing dust and sand to rise and reducing horizontal visibility. The Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman will experience slight to moderate sea conditions.
UAE weather forecast this week
- Tuesday, September 2: Fair to partly cloudy, some convective clouds may form eastward by afternoon. With a decrease in temperatures especially over the coasts. Humid by night and Wednesday morning over some coastal and internal areas, with a probability of fog or mist formation. Light to moderate Southeasterly becoming Northwesterly winds, freshening at times, with a speed of 10–25kmph reaching 35kmph. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea
- Wednesday, September 3: Fair to partly cloudy, with a chance of some convective clouds formation eastward and may extend over some internal areas, associated with rainfall. Humid by night and Thursday morning over some western areas, with a probability of mist formation. Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, and fresh to strong at times causing blowing dust and sand with the clouds, with a speed of 10–25kmph reaching 40kmph. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea
- Thursday, September 4: Fair to partly cloudy, with a chance of some convective clouds formation eastward and southward and extending over some internal areas, associated with rainfall. Humid by night and Friday morning over some western coastal areas. Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, and fresh to strong at times causing blowing dust and sand with the clouds, with a speed of 10–25kmph reaching 40kmph. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea
- Friday, September 5: Fair to partly cloudy, with a probability of some convective clouds formation eastward and southward, may be associated with rainfall. Humid by night and Saturday morning over some coastal western areas. Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust, with a speed of 10–25kmph reaching 40kmph. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea