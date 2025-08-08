UAE weather: More rain forecast this weekend

The UAE will see rain this weekend and into next week, according to the latest forecast.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) shared a forecast for the UAE until Tuesday, August 11.
As well as possible rain in parts of the country, extreme heat will continue with temperatures of up to 48 degrees Celsius.
UAE weather forecast
- Saturday, August 9: Fair to partly cloudy at times, with a chance of some convective cloud formation eastward and southward by afternoon, may be associated with rainfall. Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times during daytime, causing blowing dust, with a speed of 10–25kmph reaching 40kmph. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea
- Sunday, August 10: Fair to partly cloudy at times, with a probability of some convective cloud formation eastward by afternoon, may be associated with rainfall. Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times during daytime, causing blowing dust, with a speed of 10–25kmph reaching 40kmph. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea
- Monday, August 11: Fair to partly cloudy at times, with a probability of some convective cloud formation eastward by afternoon. Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times during daytime, causing blowing dust, with a speed of 10–25kmph reaching 35kmph. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea
- Tuesday, August 12: Fair to partly cloudy at times, with a probability of some convective cloud formation eastward by afternoon. Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times during daytime, causing blowing dust, with a speed of 10–25kmph reaching 35kmph. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea
For all the latest business news from the UAE and Gulf countries, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, like us on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube page, which is updated daily.