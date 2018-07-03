13-year old Emirati named among world's smartest teenagers

In late 2017, Adeeb was named as a “Future Star” at the Arabian Business achievement awards. (ITP Images)

Adeeb Al Balushi has already invented a variety of innovative products including a cleaning robot for his mother

Teenage Emirati investor Adeeb Al Balushi has been named as one of the 50 smartest teenagers in the world by the US-based National Association for College Admission Counseling (NACAC).

According to NACAC, the list, which includes students from around the world, takes into account both their academic performances and their “astounding success.”

“These young people are not only theoretically intelligent, but they’ve applied their smarts in myriad practical, helpful, amazing ways,” NACAC said in a statement posted online. “Most of these students are traditional inventors…each of them saw a problem that troubled them enough to cause them to use their time, energy and resources to discover – and in many cases implement – a solution.”

In the case of Adeeb – which NACAC said is already “the most recognised and celebrated investor to hail from the UAE – the organisation notes that the 13-year old already has a number of inventions under his belt, including a device built to allow his polio-ridden father to enable him to go swimming, as well as a cleaning robot for his mother and a seatbelt that monitors the heartrate of vehicle passengers.

Additionally, Adeeb has toured internationally on various scientific programmes and has received the UN Information Centre’s Award of Excellence, in addition to over 60 other certificates of achievement.

In a tweet, Adeeb said he was proud to be named on the NACAC list.

“Praise be to God. The NACAC has issued a global list of the 50 smartest young people in the world, and crowned me on the top of the list,” he wrote. “I thank God for this honour and dedicate this international achievement to my beloved country and to our dear Sheikhs.”

