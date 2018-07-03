Abu Dhabi University to invest $81m in new Al Ain campus

Scheduled for completion in September 2019, the first phase will comprise 70 classrooms and laboratories as well as 137 faculty and administration offices

Abu Dhabi University has announced it will invest AED300 million ($81 million) in its new campus in Al Ain.

Spanning an area of 28,000 sq m, the new gender-segregated premises will replace the university’s current Al Ain campus, a statement cited by state news agency WAM said.

Scheduled for completion in September 2019, the first phase will comprise 70 classrooms and laboratories as well as 137 faculty and administration offices, in addition to a gym, a clinic, a food court, a library, and a prayer room on every floor.

The first phase of the new premises will accommodate 2,500 students, while upon completion of phase two, the total capacity will increase to 5,000.

The announcement came during a press conference in the presence of Ali Saeed bin Harmal Al Dhaheri, chairman of the university, and other officials.

Al Dhaheri said: "Today’s milestone announcement reinforces ADU’s status as a world-class national academic institution. The new campus aims to provide a modern holistic educational environment and meet the growing student demand."

He added: "The construction of the Al Ain campus comes in response to a directive by Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, and chairman of ADU’s Board of Regents, to expand the university’s offerings."

For all the latest education news from the UAE and Gulf countries, follow us on Twitter and Linkedin, like us on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube page, which is updated daily.