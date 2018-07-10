MIT to deliver professional education courses in Saudi Arabia

MIT PE said that the courses – which will focus on leadership and innovation – are designed to “broaden the horizons of male and female participants who wish to enter or make progress in the increasingly globalized economy of Saudi Arabia.”

The courses for MBA students at Al Yamamah University will focus on leadership and innovation.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Professional Education has launched at new collaboration with Saudi Arabia’s Al Yamamah University (YU) to develop and teach professional education courses to YU’s executive MBA students, it was announced on Monday.

In a statement, MIT PE said that the courses – which will focus on leadership and innovation – are designed to “broaden the horizons of male and female participants who wish to enter or make progress in the increasingly globalized economy of Saudi Arabia.”

“Our faculty will share their expertise, and they will encourage the exchange of ideas across genders — promoting greater innovation and creative thinking among all participants,” said Bhaskar Pant, executive director of MIT PE. “We are proud to collaborate with progressive leaders at Al Yamamah who want to enable technical and business leaders of tomorrow to better understand their societal responsibilities and shape a future marked by positive social and economic progress.”

MIT PE and YU signed an agreement at the kingdom’s Ministry of Education in Riyadh on May 31.

YU acting president Professor Hussam Ramadan said that “this collaboration with MIT will play a leading role in the developing the skills and potential of our young generation of community and business leaders.”

”They will benefit from the expertise of MIT faculty and build bridges of communication and understanding for the betterment of our lives and the prosperity of our homeland,” he added.

YU’s contract with MIT PE covers three years. Over 150 students are expected to participate in the initial phase, followed by a second phase involving courses in technology such as artificial intelligence.

For all the latest education news from the UAE and Gulf countries, follow us on Twitter and Linkedin, like us on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube page, which is updated daily.