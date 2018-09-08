UPDATED: Most students leave hospital after Al Ain school food poisoning

UAE's Ministry of Education takes action against school food supplier in Al Ain after pupils needed hospital treatment in a number of poisoning cases

Most of the students who suffered from food poisoning at a school in Al Ain have been discharged from hospital, the Department of Health Abu Dhabi has announced.

The department said on Friday night that two pupils were still in the hospital but were expected to be discharged soon.

"We are monitoring the situation round the clock with the medical operations command centre which is communicating with government and private health facilities to provide an effective response and world-class healthcare," the department said in a statement cited by state news agency WAM.

The department praised the efforts being made by first responders, and medical teams at school clinics, hospitals and health centres for their timely response and intervention to contain the situation.

On Friday, the UAE's Ministry of Education said it immediately suspended the food supplier of the school cafeteria and formed an emergency committee, in coordination with the Abu Dhabi Food Control Authority, to send inspectors to investigate the case.

The ministry expressed its regret for the food poisoning cases that affected several students in Al Ain.

For all the latest education news from the UAE and Gulf countries, follow us on Twitter and Linkedin, like us on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube page, which is updated daily.