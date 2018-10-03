Abu Dhabi's SANAD invests in school food firm

The new partnership is expected to help Slices in its continuing plan to provide wholesome, nutritious meals across schools in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Dubai and Sharjah.

Abu Dhabi-based investment company, SANAD AD, has announced a minority investment in local food and beverage company, Slices.



The company received initial funding support from the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development (KFED).

Faisal Al Hammadi, CEO, Slices, said: "We are very excited with this new partnership that we have forged with SANAD AD, which is a result of years of studying the market -understanding its challenges and developing solutions that will allow our business model to remain competitive in the market and continue to grow.

"The investment from SANAD AD will now give us the key ability of moving on to the next phase of our strategy, which entails expanding our presence across the UAE and later throughout the GCC market."

Kamal Raza, director of investments at SANAD AD, added: "Our investment in Slices reinforces our focus on community health and playing our part in providing high quality health resources to residents and nationals of the UAE."

