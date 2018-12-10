Abu Dhabi approves 10 new affordable schools

In June, the Abu Dhabi Executive Council approved an ADEK proposal to develop private schools with a yearly limit on tuition fees of between AED20,000 and AED30,000 per student.

Ten new schools with affordable fee structures will open in Abu Dhabi over the course of the next, according to local education officials at the recent Private School Forum.

No further details were given on what curriculums the new schools will offer.

Quoted in The National, Abu Dhabi Department of Education (ADEK) director Dr. Ali Al Nuaimi said that the authority will help make plots of land and vacant buildings available for investors to develop.

“Education is the cornerstone of the UAE’s national development process and the private education system is a vital source of support for the government’s aspirations to provide high quality programmes, while supporting the economic structure of the country,” he added.

Statistics show that many parents in the UAE spend over a million dirhams to put children through the school system and university.

A pilot institution for the initiative – which will see schools be set up as public-private partnerships – will be launched at the start of the 2018-2019 academic year.

