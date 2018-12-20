British Butler Institute set to launch first course on Dubai's QE2

First students will go on board for a 10-day butlers' course coached by some of the world's most talented butlers on Jan 26

The British Butler Institute will reportedly open on board the Queen Elizabeth 2 in Dubai on January 26.

According to the Breaking Travel News website, the first students will go on board for a 10-day butlers’ course coached by some of the world’s most talented butlers.

It will be the first British Butler Institute in the region and will target butler administrators, household personnel, hotel front office staff and private jet and yacht crew.

Principal Gary Williams, founder of the British Butler Institute and former butler to a number of royal households, was quoted as saying: “In a region so highly regarded for its unparalleled service standards and for its plethora of luxury travel experiences - we are very excited to be providing such a unique learning facility for those employed within the industry and even for those who would like to improve their etiquette and hosting skills for personal reasons.”

Established over 20 years ago, the British Butler Institute operates in 16 locations around the world including the UK, Singapore, China, India, Italy and Mexico.

Williams added: “The QE2 is a British icon and in her 50 year history has been no stranger to hosting some of the world’s most discerning people who have very high expectations in terms of service - so a location such as this is the perfect fit.”

For all the latest education news from the UAE and Gulf countries, follow us on Twitter and Linkedin, like us on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube page, which is updated daily.