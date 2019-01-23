Revealed: average Dubai school fees cost up to $17,400

There are 194 private schools in Dubai with a total of 281,432 students. (Photo for illustrative purposes only)

New research says most expensive school fees charged in Nad Al Sheba, The Springs, Meadows, Greens, and Jumeirah Village Circle

Affordability remains a key concern for Dubai parents as average annual school fees can cost up to AED64,000 ($17,400), according to a new report.

Edarabia, the education guide, said that Nad Al Sheba, The Springs, Meadows, Greens, and Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) are most expensive areas of the emirate to send your children to school, with average annual fees of up to AED64,093 for all year groups.

On the other hand, schools located in Deira, Al Qusais/Muhaisnah, and Al Karama offer the lowest school fees in Dubai, averaging AED12,723 per year.

"The addition of new schools and the recent tuition freeze has resulted in greater opportunities for parents. Affordability remains a recurring concern as private schools compete to offer more attractive options," the report noted.

Compared to Edarabia’s findings in Q1 2018, Al Sufouh, which used to be the third most expensive area in terms of school fees, is now the seventh most affordable area, averaging AED40,820 per year.

The report also revealed that the most affordable places to live in Dubai are Al Qusais/Muhaisnah, Discovery Gardens, and Al Quoz while the most expensive areas to live are Nad Al Sheba, Arabian Ranches, and Jumeirah.

There are 194 private schools in Dubai with a total of 281,432 students. Out of these, 32,911 are Emirati students, the report noted, adding that 13 schools are expected to open this academic year, creating 25,517 new seats.

There were a total of 166 schools inspected by the Dubai Schools Inspection Bureau (DSIB). The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) rated a total of 16 schools as “Outstanding”, 14 schools as “Very Good, 69 schools as “Good”, 50 schools as “Acceptable”, and 10 schools as “Weak”.

Average school fees at a glance (by area):

Deira AED12,733

Al Qusais/Muhaisnah AED15,652

Al Karama AED15,895

Mirdif/Al Rashidiya AED30,731

Al Quoz AED32,996

Bur Dubai AED34,999

Al Sufouh AED40,820

Discovery Gardens/Jebel Ali AED41,189

Motor City AED41,711

DIP/Green Community AED41,712

Jumeirah AED42,017

Dubai Silicon Oasis/Academic City AED47,827

Dubai Sports City AED53,947

Al Barsha AED54,285

Umm Suqeim AED55,175

Arabian Ranches AED58,409

Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) AED58,910

Springs/Meadows/Greens AED59,307

Nad Al Sheba AED64,093

