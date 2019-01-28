According to the latest Monster Employment Index, the education sector in the UAE registered a 13 percent increase in online hiring during Q4.

Online hiring in the UAE's education sector saw a double digit percentage jump in the last three months of 2018 following the launch of the National Experts Programme by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.

The industry growth comes as the government's Education 2020 strategy continues to gain momentum in the country, with the programme designed to establish a rich base of national expertise to drive the UAE towards a knowledge-based economy.

Abhijeet Mukherjee, CEO, Monster.com, APAC & Middle East, said: “The positive increase in online hiring across the education sector is no surprise.

"Preparing the Emirati experts of tomorrow requires specialized training and development, as well as a specific skillset which needs to be honed by educational professionals – this may explain the spike in demand within the sector.”

Last September, the Abu Dhabi Department for Education and Knowledge announced that 10 new affordable private schools will be established across the country over the next three years. Part of the Abu Dhabi Development Accelerators Programmes, the formation of the new schools is aimed at raising education capacity in the UAE.

Mukherjee added: “Education remains at the heart of the UAE’s agenda, as the country’s leadership continues to adopt reforms and strategies which are designed to provide the nation’s population with ample educational opportunities.

"The establishment of new schools, along with revised tuition fees, will drive the sector and result in a growing demand for teachers and educational professionals. As the UAE continues working hard to establish itself as an educational hub, we look forward to seeing what the next few years will look like in the sector.”

According to the latest Monster Employment Index, the UAE recorded a 30 percent overall increase in online hiring compared to the same period last year, also driven by Finance (including Accounting) and Marketing (including Communications, Arts and Creative) which recorded increases of 30 and 29 percent respectively.

Jobs in Software (including Hardware and Telecom) and Hospitality (including Travel) also saw increases of 18 and 11 percent respectively from Q4 2017.

