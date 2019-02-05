Revealed: how happy are pupils, teachers in Dubai

Covering more than 95,000 students in 181 schools, the census measured social and emotional wellbeing among students in Grades 6 to 9 and Grades 10 to 12. (Photo for illustrative purposes only)

Students in Dubai’s private schools reported high levels of wellbeing and happiness, according to new data revealed by Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA).

As part of a city-wide study of wellbeing in students, four out of five students reported high levels of satisfaction in life (81 percent).

Covering more than 95,000 students in 181 schools, the census measured social and emotional wellbeing among students in Grades 6 to 9 and Grades 10 to 12.

According to the results, 81 percent of students said they were happy, and 85 percent said they were optimistic.

Highlighting the role of schools as part of the Year of Tolerance, 83 percent of students said they believed that teachers and students treat each other with respect in their schools, while 78 percent of students believe that other students in their schools help each other, even if they’re not friends.

Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Happiness and Wellbeing, praised KHDA’s efforts in promoting wellbeing in the education community and its leadership of the wellbeing census for students and adults at school.

Dr Abdulla Al Karam, director general of KHDA said: “The results from the first year of the census taught us that student wellbeing doesn’t only depend on schools, or teachers, but on the whole community working together. So, we decided to expand our measurement of wellbeing to include adults at schools too.”

For the first-time ever, teachers and school staff were also covered as part of the wellbeing survey. More than 13,000 teachers, principals, school administrators and support staff at Dubai schools shared their insights in a separate Adults@School Wellbeing Survey.

“The results told us that 95 percent of adults at schools are thriving or functioning. Adults got the highest wellbeing scores around their own individual strengths, then the strengths of their team, followed by the strengths of their organisation,” added Abdulla.

The five-year project aims to help schools to improve student wellbeing and supports Dubai’s vision to be among the five happiest cities in the world by 2021.

For all the latest education news from the UAE and Gulf countries, follow us on Twitter and Linkedin, like us on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube page, which is updated daily.