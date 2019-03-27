Kuwait said to restrict recruitment of expat teachers

Ministry of Education will recruit teachers from Palestine, Jordan and Tunisia

Kuwait’s Ministry of Education will limit the amount of teachers it hires for the upcoming school year to 500, despite needing 680.

Kuwait Times, citing sources, reports that the ministry has imposed the limitations in accordance with the Civil Service Commission’s regulations.

The newspaper said the ministry will recruit between 400 and 500 foreign teachers. In addition, any expats hired by the ministry must be teachers.

The Ministry of Education will recruit teachers from Palestine, Jordan and Tunisia.

