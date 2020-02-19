Dubai firm says to recreate top UK school in China

BBD Education will work as an adviser and project manager to set up a version of Scotland-based Gordonstoun in China

Three generations of British royalty were educated at Gordonstoun, including the Duke of Edinburgh and the Prince of Wales.

A Dubai-based education consultancy has been tasked with recreating one of the UK's most famous schools in China.

BBD Education said it will work as an adviser and project manager to set up a version of Scotland-based Gordonstoun in China.

Three generations of British royalty were educated at Gordonstoun, including the Duke of Edinburgh and the Prince of Wales.

Gordonstoun was founded in 1934 by German educationalist Dr Kurt Hahn and is one of the UK’s last remaining full boarding schools that is co-educational for 4-18 years olds.

BBD said its first responsibilities are to "make sure that every function, system and process in the school is documented so that a school of equal ambition and ethos can be reproduced while being adapted to its new setting".

Professor Ralph Tabberer, owner and founder of BBD Education, said: “Gordonstoun School is one of the top schools in the world with a unique and exceptional record in all-round education, based on its founder Kurt Hahn’s principles of service and challenge.

"It is a real privilege to be able to play a part in their expansion to new territories.”

In addition to the support for Gordonstoun in China, BBD Education added that it is set to open two new UK curriculum schools in September - one in Dammam, Saudi Arabia and another in Dubai, UAE.

The consultancy has opened 10 schools in the last five years in the UAE as well as working with some of the region's leading investors and school groups

BBD Education CEO Shaun Robison said: “New opportunities have opened up in China, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and also in Pakistan. We’re delighted to be working with great partners, and our UAE expertise is clearly translatable to new contexts. The UAE is still a priority for us, and we’re pushing ahead with a range of projects and initiatives in the UAE that will naturally lend themselves elsewhere. Our team continues to grow and learn, as we expand so it feels like the right time.”

On its website, BBD Education said it is based in Academic City in Dubai and is an education management company and consultancy that supports, advises and guides investors, developers, school operators, school leaders and regulators in the Middle East.

For all the latest education news from the UAE and Gulf countries, follow us on Twitter and Linkedin, like us on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube page, which is updated daily.