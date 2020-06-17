Four new schools to open in Dubai

Four new schools are set to open in Dubai for the 2020-21 academic year.

The schools, which will be opening in Abu Hail, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Jebel Ali and Al Rashidiya, will create over 4,100 new places.

Mohammed Darwish, CEO of Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority’s (KHDA) permits and compliance sector, said: “Dubai is a key player in the global economy and our continued growth in education is driven by innovation. New schools will bring new educational models that are in line with changing expectations of families.

"We are positive that our new schools will continue to build on Dubai’s commitment to continue delivering high-quality education.”

The new schools will offer a choice of UK, US and Indian curriculums.

It is unclear how the new academic year will start, with students currently being taught remotely as a result of Covid-19 movement restrictions.

Dubai has a total of 209 private schools - 30 new schools have been added in the last three years.