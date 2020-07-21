First overseas Chinese school to open in Dubai

The first Chinese national curriculum school to offer full-time K-12 education outside the country is set to open in Dubai this September.

The Chinese School Dubai, located in Mirdif, will mainly focus on serving the growing Chinese community in the emirate, but will also accept non-Chinese students.

The school will create an additional 2,000 seats in the private education sector once it is fully operational, news agency WAM reported. It will initially offer classes up to Grade 5 and operate on a non-profit basis.

In addition to the Chinese national curriculum, students will be offered Arabic as second language, Islamic studies, moral education and UAE studies based on the UAE national curriculum.

The addition of the Chinese School Dubai brings the number of curricula offered by Dubai’s private school sector to 18.

"China and the UAE have had a close, long-standing friendship, and there’s no better symbol for that friendship than a school,” said Dr Abdulla Al Karam, director-general of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA).

“The Chinese School Dubai will be the heart of the Chinese community in Dubai and foster a rich exchange of teaching and learning opportunities with other schools in Dubai."

The school is the first overseas Chinese school to get financial support from the Chinese government. Its teachers are directly recruited by the Hangzhou Education Bureau.

About 200 students have already enrolled in the school and a senior leadership team from China has put in place an orientation for 37 new teachers from both Hangzhou and Dubai.

Li Xuhang, Chinese Consul-General in Dubai described the establishment of the first Chinese national school as a “win-win project” that will promote bilateral relations and cultural exchanges.

“Not only does it meet the increasing demand from the existing diversified communities in Dubai, but it will also attract talent from China and other regions to study, work and live in Dubai,” he said.