From Durham to Dubai - why geography matters

Twenty years ago I was working at the University of Durham in north east England - about as far away from Dubai (socially, culturally and politically) as it’s possible to envisage. I was asked by the UK government’s Department of Trade and Industry to explore the prospects of the regional economy of Teesside recovering from the collapse of its steel industry.

What we found from research with local business was a hitherto unrecognised regional strength in process engineering - the specialist knowledge necessary to sustain so-called “basic” industries that depend upon advanced technologies to sustain continuous flows at high temperatures. There was a cluster of firms in the area which possessed specific expertise that gave them a global edge. I was later asked to present the Teesside study at a national government conference in South Korea, as industrial clusters are central to national economic policy in that country.

Shortly after, I moved to the University of Liverpool, and was there when the city was European Capital of Culture in 2008. Liverpool is a city wholly dependent upon its global connections and trade links.

Why is it relevant to Dubai?

The key is in the interconnection between local and global - between the local flows of knowledge and understanding amongst companies, backed by policy and government, that enable places to develop unbeatable strengths in particular technologies or ways of doing things; and the connections to global markets that an open trade policy can enable, and further encourage clusters of economic excellence.

Dubai has quite rightly identified areas of the economy where growth is expected and prioritised, such as tourism, aviation, logistics, and healthcare. It has an open economy built around international connections and trade flows. In the priority activities, knowledge is key, some of which is proprietorial - the source of value to individual firms - but some of which is more widely shared for the benefit of the sector as a whole.

And yet current times pose huge challenges not just to individual firms, but to the ways in which clusters of activity develop and grow, and in which knowledge is shared. With Covid-19 limiting the opportunities for informal interaction and those chance encounters that can prove so fruitful, how are firms continuing to take soundings in their environment? How are organisations that previously navigated their way through a confusing world understanding market signals? These are wholly new difficulties compounding the problem of economic contraction.

Key role to play

Higher and further education institutions have a key role to play here - but they too need to be adaptable. We need to find new ways of engaging with firms in sectors like aviation and healthcare, so that we can support their continued learning from each other, as well as identify and address their specific skill and learning needs.

And to reinforce the power of a cluster-based approach - the idea that the whole can be greater than the sum of its parts - the Teesside process industries cluster survived the collapse of the local steel industry. In these extraordinary times of global economic challenge, we need to remember the significance of collaboration and knowledge exchange to regional and national progress.

Professor David Sadler, Provost, University of Birmingham Dubai