Abu Dhabi approves plan for students to return to school

Plans have been approved for students at private schools in Abu Dhabi to return for the new academic year.

However, the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Committee for Covid-19 pandemic, in coordination with the Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK), will allow parents and students to opt for online learning for the first term, subject to prior coordination with the schools.

The physical return to schools has been given the go-ahead subject to strict health and safety measures and a new compliance policy – all schools must receive a no-objection letter from ADEK before reopening.

At the start of reopening, ADEK will coordinate with schools to conduct Covid-19 testing for all teaching staff and students above age 12.

ADEK has approved the five models for private schools in Abu Dhabi to implement physical attendance, including policies and guidelines to analyse physical capacity.

The models are: full in-class (face-to-face) learning: with students going to school every day; partial in-class (face-to-face) learning: students to go to school every day but for half a day; and alternating days: two days a week for in-class (face-to-face) learning.

There will also be: alternating weeks: two weeks for in-class (face-to-face) learning, and two weeks for online learning each month; as well as a hybrid model: in-class (face-to-face) learning for two days, and three days for online learning for the first week, and three days for in-class (face-to-face) learning and two days for online learning for the following week.

Students’ return to the classroom in-person will be staggered - those in KG1/FS2 to Grade 5/Year 6 will return in-person from the first day of school. All other grades/years will return in-person four weeks after school starts.

This will allow schools to monitor and evaluate how students adapt and respond to the measures in place, and plan accordingly for the return of other students.

Starting from next week, an ADEK compliance team will visit all 205 private schools to evaluate their readiness for reopening and compliance with all guidelines, in order to approve the reopening.