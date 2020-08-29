Fees, face masks, Covid tests? what you need to know ahead of Sunday's new school term

School fees will not automatically be reduced for parents of pupils not prepared to go back to school for the new term for safety or health reasons, Dubai's education supremo has confirmed.

Dr Abdulla Al Karam, director general of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), said the school has to cover the costs of teachers whether they are in school or working through distance learning so fees will not be affected.

However, he added that many schools have created packages to help parents affected financially by Covid-19, encouraging parents to talk to their schools to see what options are available if they are struggling to pay fees.

"Most of the schools we speak to are really keen to onn helping out as much as possible so this is the sort of conversation we like to see," he added in a Q&A session on Twitter.

Over a million students in the UAE will return to class on August 30, the first day of the new school term, after six months away due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Al Karam also confirmed that all schoolchildren will have to wear face masks when they return to school "for the time being" after taking advice from experts. Pupils will also be told not to hug their friends.

In another answer to the Q&A, he also said teachers and administrative staff of Dubai schools will have to undergo PCR tests for COVID-19 prior to reopening.

Al Karam said Dubai has a "very clear protocol" for schools to reopen and many are "good to go". He said inspections will take place after reopening to check the new rules are being adhered to in a bid to give parents peace of mind.

The KHDA has approved individual school readiness plans that were submitted by private schools in Dubai. The plans outline safety measures, including social distancing, temperature checks, PE lessons, break times, and school start times.

Al Karam said he understood if some parents and pupils wanted to continue distance learning rather than return to school, adding that it was a "nice flexibility" for parents to exercise.

On keeping pupils safe, the KHDA chief said there must be shared responsibility between schools and parents.

"It will take all of us to come together to make sure than at the very beginning we are all adhering to standards because our safety is very important... We are all in this together," he added.

Separately, Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, chairman of Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, said that the Dubai government is committed to implementing critical precautionary measures to ensure a safe start to the new academic year.

The measures are aimed at helping students resume their studies naturally without compromising on the stringent procedures and protocols put in place to protect both students and staff in schools and universities.

His remarks came as he visited one of the COVID-19 testing facility set up for staff of Dubai private schools in preparation for the new academic year.

During his tour to the testing facility at Jumeirah College, Sheikh Mansoor was briefed about the preparations for testing school staff and the equipment used at the facilities to ensure a smooth and safe screening.

KHDA said that from Sunday a booth will be set up in three shopping malls in Dubai to promote awareness on safety and address concerns of parents. The booth, which will be operational one week at a time at Mall of the Emirates, Mirdif City Centre and Dubai Festival City Mall, offers parents and families the opportunity to meet with KHDA officials.

Awareness activities organised at the booths will guide parents about precautionary measures and safety guidelines for students. Screens will also be set up to broadcast live virtual sessions on the school reopening.