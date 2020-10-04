India's Amity Group plans new schools in the UAE, Oman

Indian educational services provider Amity Group is set to expand its footprint in the Gulf region with plans to set up two new schools, a top executive has revealed.

The new schools will open in Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) and Oman and both will run according to the British curriculum.

“We are working towards opening the two new schools by the next year academic session,” Atul Chauhan, president of Amity Foundation and chancellor of Amity University, told Arabian Business in an exclusive interview.

“The new schools may entail a total investment of about $35 million,” he said, adding: “There is a need for good quality schools (in the UAE) and we have an exceptional record.”

The proposed new schools will take Amity’s network across the Gulf region to five, with others currently operating in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.

Chauhan said the move to expand in the UAE and in the wider region is in line with the group’s long-term vision of becoming a leading player in the education sector in the Gulf.

“Dubai is fast emerging as a regional international hub for education and we want to position our group as a leading institution there, providing a global standard of excellence in this field,” Chauhan said.

“We want to contribute to building the UAE’s education capacity.” he added.

While Amity School Dubai and Amity Private School, Sharjah follow the Indian curriculum of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Amity International School, Abu Dhabi, follows the national curriculum of England.

Chauhan said the group’s focus was also on providing globally benchmarked infrastructure facilities to develop students from a very young age.

The Amity schools in the UAE are equipped with Ipad hubs, STEAM workshops, ICT labs, science labs, mathematics labs, creative art studios, performing art arenas, music studios, extensive sports facilities and libraries with a wide range of resources and information, he explained.

The Amity Group also has a university in Dubai, offering courses including engineering, management, law, and communications.

Besides Dubai and Abu Dhabi, Amity Group also has campuses in London, New York, Mauritius, Singapore, Romania, South Africa and China.

GEMS Group, Bhavans Group and Global Educational Solutions are among a clutch of Indian educational providers which run schools across the UAE.