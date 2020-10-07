Indian start-up inks partnership deal for Saudi edutech foray

Tutor Comp, an India-based edutech start-up, is looking to expand its operations into Saudi Arabia, after making a splash in the UAE.

In the UAE, the company signed up 192 schools to run classes for them online and bagged a high value contract from Dubai Economy but now it is targeting expansion into Saudi Arabia.

It has teamed up with the Saudi-based arm of ICT and telecom network solutions major Emircom by signing up with educational institutions across the kingdom.

“We have recently signed agreement with Emircom for our expansion plans in Saudi Arabia,” Shery S Kurian, founder and CEO of Tutor Comp, told Arabian Business.

The partnership is understood to have set a target of winning $1 million business in the initial few months period.

“Our goal is to expand in the GCC region and provide our services in the education sector, which is currently seeing an enormous transition from the traditional classroom learning to technology based effective solutions all across the world,” he revealed.

“We are confident of becoming a leading player in this segment in the GCC area as our platform has been designed with various updated versions specifically for the education sector,” he added.

Kurian said Tutor Comp’s E-learning platform segment supports dynamic online learning and differs with the meeting solutions such as Zoom, Microsoft Teams and Google Meet because of its advanced and exclusive learning tools.

In the UAE, Tutor Comp beat global giants such as Microsoft and Webex to win the contract, Kurian added.

“Its (the platform) a single roof for conducting exams, grading homework, viewing recordings, teaching 15 plus computer languages and communicating worldwide effectively,” he said, adding that the firm hopes to sign up several universities, business schools, colleges and schools across Saudi Arabia in the first year of operations.

Tutor Comp is currently in the process of hiring more than 1,000 teachers from India and countries like the UK, the US and Australia to teach students in the UAE schools online.