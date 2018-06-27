Adnoc customers must pay AED10 or pump own petrol from June 30

Adnoc Distribution has also launched a rewards programme for customers who use the new premium option

Motorists at 150 Adnoc Distribution filling stations in Abu Dhabi must pay AED10 or pump their own petrol from June 30 as part of the new Adnoc Flex system.

As part of the system, for AED10 an attendant will fill a customer's vehicle with petrol, check tyre pressure and wash the windshield. Motorists who do not choose their option can fill their vehicle using cash or a credit card.

Alternatively, a ‘smart tag’ option will allow consumers to pay for petrol using a tag on their vehicle which can be paid online. To avail of this option, customers must register online and pay a AED50 registration fee.

“Adnoc Distribution is focused on moving our business model to a smarter, customer-centric model which offers customers choice, convenience and better quality goods and services,” Adnoc Distribution acting CEO Saeed Mubarak Al Rashdi said in a statement.

He added that elderly and disabled customers will be exempt from paying the charge.

Additionally, as part of the Adnoc Flex programme the company announced the launch of a new rewards programme which will see customers using the premium service receive discounts and offers, including coffee, snacks of a discount on in-station car washes.

The rewards will be redeemable at Adnoc Distribution stores can be redeemed using premium service receipts within 30 days of the initial purchase.