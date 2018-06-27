Dubai's ENOC inks deal to support jet fuel supply in Nigeria

Energy firm says it continues to explore future opportunities to elevate aviation fuel infrastructure, while expanding capabilities in the African market

Dubai-based ENOC has signed an aviation technical and marketing services agreement with Raven Energy to support its jet fuel supply operations in Nigeria.

Since 1995, ENOC has worked with local oil companies at international airports to supply jet fuel to its customers.

The company said it has achieved a steady growth in international sales volumes, selling more than 60 million US gallons (USGs) per year outside the UAE.



ENOC provides jet fuel to 150 airports across 24 countries around the globe, adding that it also provides technical service assistance along with aircraft liability insurance to further enhance customer value proposition.



Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, said: “Today, we supply in excess of 2.8 million US gallon of jet fuel per day to a diversified portfolio of clients in the UAE and internationally. We’ve successfully forged many collaborations and our partnership with Raven Energy is one that we take pride in.

"We hope to continue exploring future opportunities to elevate the aviation fuel infrastructure, while expanding capabilities in the African market.”



Adeniyi Makanjuola, Raven Resources Group CEO added: "This is a major development for Raven and provides a strategic partnership with a global industry leader that will not only strengthen the infrastructure locally available but will also provide additional cost savings and enhanced productivity by reducing turnaround times."



Headquartered in the UAE, ENOC’s local aviation operations provides more than 55 percent of Dubai International Airport’s jet fuel requirements, through its two pipelines linking its storage terminals in Jebel Ali to the airport.

The company has also announced plans to extend a 16km jet fuel pipeline to Al Maktoum International Airport, to meet the expected increase in traffic, in light of projections stating that the UAE will receive more than 25 million visitors by 2020.