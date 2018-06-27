Masdar installs world's first battery system for offshore wind farm

Energy firm says it will soon begin testing system designed to store electricity generated by Hywind Scotland in the UK

Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company, better known as Masdar, and the Norwegian energy company, Equinor, have installed, and will soon begin testing, a new battery system designed to store electricity generated by Hywind Scotland, the world’s first commercial-scale floating wind farm.

The battery storage solution is the first in the world to be connected to an offshore wind farm, a statement said.

The project is designed to evaluate the capabilities of advanced storage technologies to optimise the release of electricity from renewable energy plants to transmission grids, it added.

Deployed at an onshore substation, the battery system known as Batwind has a storage capacity of 1.2 megawatts, equivalent to the battery capacity of more than 1.3 million iPhones.

The project aims to maximise the commercial value of Hywind Scotland’s electricity output.

Following the successful installation of Batwind, Masdar and Equinor said they will now explore how the new storage solution can be utilised to improve the operational and cost efficiency of other wind farms.

Bader Al Lamki, Masdar’s executive director for clean energy, said: "Energy storage is vital to unlocking the full potential of renewables by mitigating the variable nature of wind and solar power. Batwind will help us to understand how we can deploy this new technology in future projects, both in solar power and wind power plants.

"Batwind exemplifies how we at Masdar are moving forward with our partners, through innovation and collaboration, to bring commercially viable solutions to the renewable energy sector," he added.

According to a recent International Renewable Energy Agency report, the cost of installing battery storage systems could fall by two-thirds (66 percent) by 2030.

Operational data from Batwind will be assessed based on the weather, market prices, and consumption patterns to create an intelligent and optimised storage system.

The Hywind Scotland wind farm was inaugurated in October 2017. Masdar holds a 25 percent stake in the project, while Equinor owns the remaining 75 percent. The wind farm is made up of five 6-megawatt turbines floating 25 kilometres off the coast of Peterhead in northeast Scotland.

With an installed capacity of 30-megawatt, Hywind Scotland supplies approximately 6,600 homes and displaces 63,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually.

The project is Masdar’s second offshore wind partnership with Equinor, after the Dudgeon Offshore Wind Farm in the English North Sea.

Since 2006, Masdar said it has invested in renewable energy projects with a combined value of $8.5 billion, the company’s share of this investment is $2.7 billion.