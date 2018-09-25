Trump accuses OPEC nations of oil price 'rip off'

US President Donald Trump accused members of the OPEC oil cartel of "ripping off" the world on Tuesday as he called for a lowering of fuel prices.
"The United States stands ready to export our abundant affordable supply of oil, clean coal, and natural gas," Trump told the United Nations General Assembly.
"OPEC and OPEC nations are, as usual, ripping off the rest of the world, and I don't like it. Nobody should like it."
