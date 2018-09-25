Trump accuses OPEC nations of oil price 'rip off'

US President Donald Trump takes new swipe at OPEC members in call for lower crude prices
Trump accuses OPEC nations of oil price 'rip off'
US President Donald Trump. (YURI KADOBNOV/AFP/Getty Images)
By AFP
Tue 25 Sep 2018 07:09 PM

US President Donald Trump accused members of the OPEC oil cartel of "ripping off" the world on Tuesday as he called for a lowering of fuel prices.

"The United States stands ready to export our abundant affordable supply of oil, clean coal, and natural gas," Trump told the United Nations General Assembly.

"OPEC and OPEC nations are, as usual, ripping off the rest of the world, and I don't like it. Nobody should like it."

For all the latest energy and oil news from the UAE and Gulf countries, follow us on Twitter and Linkedin, like us on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube page, which is updated daily.

Last Updated: Tue 25 Sep 2018 07:25 PM GST

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Quick links