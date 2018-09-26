Arabtec unit picked to work on $861m UAE gas project

Target Engineering Construction Co is part of consortium that wins major gas development contract from ADNOC LNG

Arabtec Holding has announced that a consortium including its wholly owned subsidiary, Target Engineering Construction Company, has been awarded a AED3.2 billion ($861 million) gas development project in the UAE.

The Gas Development Expansion Phase II project has been awarded by ADNOC LNG. The project works will commence in October 2018 for a duration of 54 months, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Target's scope within the consortium, which also includes Spain’s Tecnicas Reunidas, is to construct the gas processing trains, supporting utilities and offsite facilities that will enable the transfer of 245 million standard cubic feet a day of additional low pressure gas to Habshan from Das Island in the UAE.

The front-end engineering design (FEED) has been prepared by Fluor Corporation with Mott MacDonald appointed as project management consultant.

Group CEO Hamish Tyrwhitt said: "This award to Target strengthens our long-standing relationship with ADNOC Group and further builds on our reputation and portfolio of projects in the oil and gas sector. We look forward to working with Tecnias on the successful delivery of this project to ADNOC LNG."

Work on ADNOC’s AED40 billion Integrated Gas Development program began in 2009, to enable the transfer of one billion cubic feet a day of high-pressure gas from the offshore Umm Shaif field, via Das Island, to ADNOC Gas Processing’s onshore facilities at Habshan and Ruwais. The program was completed in 2013.



Subsequently, phase 1 of the project was launched in 2015 and was completed last month, boosting ADNOC’s offshore gas processing capacity by 400 million cubic feet per day to 1.4 billion cubic feet per day.

Phase I included the construction of a fourth gas dehydration unit and dry gas compression aftercooler on Das Island; gas pipelines, with a 117km offshore segment and 114km onshore segment; condensate pipelines; and modifications to the Habshan gas processing complex.