Kuwait Oil Company signs record $1.3bn deal

Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) placed orders for drilling rigs valued at $1.3 billion, according to CEO Jamal Jaafar.

The government-owned firm, a subsidiary of the holding company Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, signed contracts to buy 86 drilling rigs - the largest order in its KOC’s history, Kuwait Times reported.

He added that 30 rigs have already been delivered by the contracted firms from China, US and Italy.

KOC opted to purchase the rigs, instead of leasing them, because of the daily rate of between $12,000 and $14,000 per rig, Jaafar said.