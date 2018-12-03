Dubai's DEWA waives charges for new commercial, industrial connections

State utility company DEWA said that the move is aimed at boosting Dubai's economy.

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority waives charges for new connections of up to 150kW for the next two years

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has announced that it will waive charges for new connections of up to 150kW for commercial and industrial customers for the next two years.

The state utility company said in a statement that the move is aimed at boosting Dubai's economy, without saying how much an average business could save as a result.

The waiver follows success achieved by DEWA in the World Bank’s Doing Business 2019 report when it achieved 100 percent in all criteria of the Getting Electricity indicator.

DEWA achieved 100 percent in the procedures required to obtain an electricity connection and making it easier for customers. It also achieved 100 percent in the time required, by reducing the time needed for electricity connections.

Video of 5 reasons why the UAE economy is set to grow

It also achieved the lowest customer minutes lost per year in the world of 2.68 minutes, compared to 15 minutes in Europe.

“We have ambitious initiatives and sustainable development projects that support the vision of our wise leadership and the objectives of the UAE Centennial 2071. The strategy aims to make the UAE the best country in the world,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, managing director and CEO of DEWA.