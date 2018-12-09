Mubadala Petroleum completes acquisition of 20% stake in Eni's Nour Concession

Dr. Bakheet Al Katheeri, CEO, Mubadala Petroleum signed a deed with Eni completing the sale to Mubadala Petroleum in the presence of the Egyptian Minister of Petroleum, H.E. Tarek El Molla, in Sharm El Sheikh.

Other partners in the concession are BP with 25 percent interest and Tharwa Petroleum Company with 15 percent interest

Mubadala Petroleum has completed the acquisition a 20% participating interest in Eni’s Nour North Sinai Offshore Area concession, an offshore exploration block in Egypt.

In the concession, which is in participation with Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS), Eni as operator through its subsidiary, IEOC, now holds a 40 percent interest.

In June this year, Mubadala Petroleum announced the acquisition from Italy’s Eni of a 10 percent interest in the offshore Shorouk concession in Egypt, which contains the giant Zohr gas field.

Dr. Al Katheeri, CEO of Mubadala Petroleum, said: “This acquisition of a 20 percent interest in the Nour concession is another step in Mubadala Petroleum’s growth strategy, marking our second investment in Egypt this year. At the same time, we further strengthen our partnership with Eni, the operator of both the Nour and the Shorouk concessions.”

The Nour exploration block is located in the prolific East Nile Delta Basin of the Mediterranean Sea, approximately 50 km offshore in the Eastern Mediterranean, with a water depth ranging from 50 to 400 metres, and covering a total area of 739 km2.

Eni and Tharwa Petroleum Company are currently carrying out the drilling of the exploration well as foreseen in the first exploration period of the Nour concession.