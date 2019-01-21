Deals worth $10.5bn reached at World Future Energy Summit

Among the deals was a winning tender from Masdar and France's EDF to build a $500m wind farm in Saudi Arabia

Deals valued at $10.5 billion in 20 countries were reached during the four-day World Future Energy Summit in Abu Dhabi, it was announced on Sunday.

During the event, Abu Dhabi’s Masdar and France’s EDF won a tender to build a $500 million, 400-megawatt wind farm in northern Saudi Arabia.

Additionally, Abu Dhabi Waste Management Centre, Tadweer, signed new operating contracts collectively valued at $299.21 million to help collect and transport solid waste, as well as street sweeping and cleaning services in the third, fourth and fifth sectors of Abu Dhabi mainland and the Al Dhafra region.

The Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), a company of the Indian Ministry of New and Renewable Energy and the only central public sector entity dedicated to solar energy in the country, unveiled its $7 billion ‘Cold Desert Regions Ultra-Mega Solar Power’ project and invited investors to participate.

A total of 34,000 and 3,000 students from more than 150 countries attended the event, alongside 15 heads of state, 100 ministers and 3,000 participants.

The event – which was held under the theme of ‘Embracing the Future, Welcoming Disruption’ – also included the participation of 800 exhibiting companies from 40 companies.